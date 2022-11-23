Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $44.03 on Monday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,826,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,720,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.