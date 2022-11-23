George A. Eldridge Sells 861 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $16,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $38,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

