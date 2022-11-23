George A. Eldridge Sells 861 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $16,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $38,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on AVTE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.