GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

