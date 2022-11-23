Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 103,765 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,906.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares in the company, valued at $43,091,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.3 %
DNA stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
