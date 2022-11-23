Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 103,765 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,906.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares in the company, valued at $43,091,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.3 %

DNA stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

