Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 98,562 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 98,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $213,879.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,623,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,753,327.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DNA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

