Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 103,764 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares in the company, valued at $43,091,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

DNA stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

