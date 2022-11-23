Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stake Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $5,325,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $2,455,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

