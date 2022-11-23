Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,136,100.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

