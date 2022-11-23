GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 61,334 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GoHealth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.