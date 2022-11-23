Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Continental has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68% Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tri-Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tri-Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.70 $192.43 million $0.88 18.02 Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Continental.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Tri-Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tri-Continental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

