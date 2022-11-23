Graham Alistair Chisholm Sells 100,000 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,370.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 99,870 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$19,974.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,130 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

On Thursday, September 8th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 55,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

CMB stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. The company has a market cap of C$27.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

