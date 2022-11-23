Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Raised to €9.00 at Barclays

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,636,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 43,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265,253 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Grifols by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 325,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

