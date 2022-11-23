Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.98 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

