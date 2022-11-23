Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday.
Grifols Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.98 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
