Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.33. 6,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,077,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,437. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.