GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

