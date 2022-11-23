Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GES opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

