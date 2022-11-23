Harpal Gill Sells 6,377 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

