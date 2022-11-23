Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 13th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT.A opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

