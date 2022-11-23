Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:HVT opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $33.06.
Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HVT. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.