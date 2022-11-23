Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HVT. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.