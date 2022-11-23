HC Wainwright Comments on Novan, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Novan Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Novan
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.