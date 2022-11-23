HC Wainwright Comments on Novan, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

