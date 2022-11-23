HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of USAU opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,442.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

