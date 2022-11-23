HC Wainwright Increases Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $90.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
Shares of IMCR opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
