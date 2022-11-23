HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sernova Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sernova in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Sernova Stock Down 2.6 %

SVA opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. Sernova has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02).

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

