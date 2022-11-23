Head to Head Review: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 9.61% 38.03% 12.80% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $7.55 billion 5.53 $652.98 million $28.73 52.42 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.96 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.47

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 5 23 0 2.82 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus price target of $1,819.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

