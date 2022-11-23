Head to Head Review: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kopin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 3.50 -$13.43 million ($0.17) -9.88 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.17 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.65

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kopin has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kopin and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -30.22% -42.05% -26.50% VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kopin and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.79%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Kopin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Kopin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.