Head-To-Head Survey: WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) versus Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.64 $876.90 million N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.53 $21.04 million $0.27 28.30

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WPP and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than WPP.

Summary

Stagwell beats WPP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

