Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 142,400 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3,560.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

