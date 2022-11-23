Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,905 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $330.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.78. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $694.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

