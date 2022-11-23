Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.