Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.66 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 141.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 338,120 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

KNX stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

