Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.81 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1,807.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

