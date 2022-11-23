Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1,873.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $373.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.87.

About Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

