Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.48 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of UniFirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $214.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

