Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 574,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 113,417 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

TME opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

