HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of HQY opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 69.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

