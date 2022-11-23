Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 792,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

