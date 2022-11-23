Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO William Gross Purchases 50,000 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Heliogen Price Performance
NYSE:HLGN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.