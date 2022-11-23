Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO William Gross Purchases 50,000 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heliogen Price Performance

NYSE:HLGN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.