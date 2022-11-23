Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 59,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,995,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

