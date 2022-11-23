Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 5.7%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65. Approximately 6,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,233,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

