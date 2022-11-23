Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

