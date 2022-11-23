HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,185.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 258,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 253,237 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 582,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,723 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.