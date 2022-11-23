Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Financial Contrast

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -112.46% -146.05% -23.47% Highwoods Properties 31.18% 9.93% 4.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.98 $313.28 million $2.40 12.10

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

