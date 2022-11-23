Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

