HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Raised to $10.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

