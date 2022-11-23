Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

