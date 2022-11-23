Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

