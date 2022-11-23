H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

HR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

