i-80 Gold Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
