iEnergizer Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 11.07 (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.07 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
iEnergizer Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of LON:IBPO opened at GBX 480.21 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £913.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. iEnergizer has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 526 ($6.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.77.
About iEnergizer
