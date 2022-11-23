iEnergizer Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 11.07 (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.07 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iEnergizer Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:IBPO opened at GBX 480.21 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £913.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. iEnergizer has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 526 ($6.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.77.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

