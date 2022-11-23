Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.
IMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
